default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

L'Oreal Sales Rebound After Lockdowns Ease

Overall sales came in at 7 billion euros ($8.27 billion), for the July to September period, rising 1.6 percent from a year earlier.
Source: L'Oreal Paris
By
  • Reuters

PARIS, France — L'Oreal, the French company behind Maybelline cosmetics and Garnier shampoo, said on Thursday it was back to revenue growth in the third quarter as it performed well with Chinese customers and kept up its product launches.

Like companies in the luxury goods sector, L'Oreal was hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns earlier this year when stores and airport retailers shut down. It was also hurt by hair salons having to close temporarily, as it sells professional products.

But revenues have since recovered in most divisions, including in the mass market unit that produces ranges like Garnier for sale in supermarkets.

Overall sales came in at 7 billion euros ($8.27 billion), for the July to September period, rising 1.6 percent from a year earlier on a like-for-like basis, which strips out currency effects and acquisitions.

That compared to a 19 percent year-on-year drop in the previous quarter, and analysts had expected sales to remain in negative territory.

The biggest improvement came not at L'Oreal's best known make-up brands like Maybelline, but from its active cosmetics division, which caters to dermatological conditions with labels like Vichy, La Roche Posay and CeraVe, which it bought in 2017.

Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon — who is preparing to hand over the CEO reins to company veteran Nicolas Hieronimus in May 2021 — told analysts on a conference call that the group had taken market share in this segment.

Asked about a potential "wellness" boom, as people took care of themselves during coronavirus lockdowns, he added however that this had not been a major factor in the active cosmetics growth.

Agon said that L'Oreal had also outperformed rivals in the key Chinese market, where it has a strong presence, echoing improving demand in Asia noted by luxury goods makers such as Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

"The fact that Chinese consumers do not travel anymore is a pity for travel retail but a bonanza for the business we do in China," Agon said.

The group, which has launched a perfume campaign for a Valentino fragrance starring Lady Gaga, also said it had kept investing in marketing despite the crisis, and benefited from a further pick-up in its online sales.

But the performance of its luxury products unit, home to Lancome and which makes cosmetics for Armani, lagged that of other divisions, and remained in negative territory. This was partly due to the impact of travel restrictions, the group said.

L'Oreal has remained upbeat about the outlook for beauty products throughout the coronavirus crisis and despite concerns that lockdowns would discourage people from wearing make-up.

Agon said he was cautious about the current rise in COVID-19 cases including in Europe - and ensuing restrictions on movement - but still expected growth in fourth quarter sales, and the group confirmed that it expected like-for-like sales to expand in the second half of 2020 as a whole.

By Sarah White; editor: David Goodman, David Evans and Alexandra Hudson

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Business of Beauty’s Haul of Fame

Welcome to Haul of Fame, a weekly roundup of the biggest beauty moments of the week, why they matter … and why some of them might not, even though they sure are gorgeous.

On TikTok Shop, Any Beauty Product Can Be a Viral Star

The platform’s freewheeling approach to e-commerce has opened the floodgates for established labels, grey-market sellers and influencers to entice beauty shoppers to buy. But with little oversight over fake product listings, brands must negotiate how much control they want to give over to the app.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023