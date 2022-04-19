LVMH Beauty Partners With Sustainable Packaging Company

The conglomerate’s beauty arm has formed a partnership with Origin Materials Inc., a California-based company focused on creating packaging and materials with minimal carbon footprint. As part of the partnership, LVMH Beauty will purchase Origin Materials’ polyethylene terephthalate — more commonly known as PET — which Origin purports is more carbon-negative than other PET alternatives.

With the multi-year deal, LVMH hopes to create more eco-friendly packaging for its beauty brands, which include Fresh, Fenty Beauty and Make Up For Ever, and get closer to reaching its own sustainability targets, which it aims to hit by 2030.

“At LVMH, with our Life 360 program, we made the decision that our packaging will contain zero plastic from virgin fossil resources in a near future,” Claude Martinez, LVMH Beauty executive president and managing director, said in a statement. “Origin’s bioplastic technologies are playing a crucial role in helping LVMH achieve our sustainability targets without any compromise on quality.”

The beauty industry at large has ramped up its focus on finding more sustainable packaging options, with trends like refillable beauty gaining mainstream traction in recent months.

Learn more:

Can Refillable Beauty Go Mainstream?

Chanel, Dries Van Noten and Target are debuting beauty products that are meant to be replenished, in a sign that the concept may be starting to catch on.