Natura & Co to Delist From New York Stock Exchange

The company will retain its primary listing in its native Brazil. Natura & Co originally listed on the NYSE in Jan. 2020, in connection with its acquisition of direct selling company Avon, which was listed on the exchange.

While it has retained ownership of Avon, the company has been rapidly divesting its other assets, having offloaded Australian-born skin and body care line Aesop to L’Oréal for $2.5 billion in Aug. 2023, and selling off British company The Body Shop to the private equity firm Aurelius Group in Nov. 2023 for $254 million.

In a statement to shareholders, Natura & Co said maintaining a secondary listing was no longer attractive, given that most activity was concentrated on the Brazilian exchange, B3, and that delisting from the NYSE was “in line” with its long-term strategy to simplify its operations.

The company expects its shares to be delisted on or before Feb. 9

