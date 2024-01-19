default-output-block.skip-main
Natura & Co to Delist From New York Stock Exchange

On Jan. 18, the São Paulo-based beauty conglomerate announced it had gained board approval to voluntarily delist from the NYSE.
The company will retain its primary listing in its native Brazil. Natura & Co originally listed on the NYSE in Jan. 2020, in connection with its acquisition of direct selling company Avon, which was listed on the exchange.

While it has retained ownership of Avon, the company has been rapidly divesting its other assets, having offloaded Australian-born skin and body care line Aesop to L’Oréal for $2.5 billion in Aug. 2023, and selling off British company The Body Shop to the private equity firm Aurelius Group in Nov. 2023 for $254 million.

In a statement to shareholders, Natura & Co said maintaining a secondary listing was no longer attractive, given that most activity was concentrated on the Brazilian exchange, B3, and that delisting from the NYSE was “in line” with its long-term strategy to simplify its operations.

The company expects its shares to be delisted on or before Feb. 9

Why Beauty’s Biggest Conglomerates Are Selling Off Their Brands

As strategics like Unilever and L’Oréal divest from once-core lines, a more selective approach to M&A is underway.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

