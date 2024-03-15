Nicki Minaj Launches Press-On Nail Brand

Rapper Nicki Minaj announced Friday the launch Pink Friday Nails, a press-on nails business she founded alongside her longtime nail artist Yvett Garcia.

The nails are available in 11 designs in a variety of colourways, including chrome and matte bases as well as simple and more intricate designs featuring as many as 300 gems. The collection is inspired by Minaj’s own nail designs or outfits she has worn for high-profile events and music videos.

Minaj was inspired to create the label following the birth of her child in 2020, realising she no longer had time to sit for hours at a time getting her nails done, she said in a statement.

”The press-on nails segment has two ends: either really intricate custom designs that cost hundreds of dollars or drug-store alternatives which break easily. We’re hoping to be in the middle,” said Garcia, the label’s creative director.

Pink Friday Nails is just Minaj’s latest beauty venture. In 2011, prior to the release of her debut album “Pink Friday,” she released a lipstick in partnership with MAC Cosmetics and a six-piece nail polish set with OPI Cosmetics. The following year, she launched her first fragrance Pink Friday, which was updated in 2023 as Pink Friday 2 to coincide with the release of her latest album.

To celebrate the launch, Minaj will stage a “press-on station” backstage during her upcoming tour, where fans with VIP passes will be able to try them on.

Priced between $20 and $25, the label’s press-on kits will be available for purchase on the brand’s website.

