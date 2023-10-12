default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Olaplex CEO JuE Wong to Step Down

She’ll be replaced next year by former Supergoop CEO Amanda Baldwin. The executive reshuffle comes as sales have slumped at the haircare brand.
Olaplex is known as the prestige hair category creator.
Olaplex CEO JuE Wong to step down. (Courtesy)
By
  • Daniela Morosini

Olaplex is replacing its chief executive as the haircare brand confronts a sharp slide in sales.

JuE Wong, who had led the brand since 2020, and oversaw its initial public offering the following year, is stepping down. Her successor, former Supergoop CEO Amanda Baldwin, will join in early 2024. Until her arrival, the company’s executive chair of the board, John Bilbrey, will serve as interim chief executive.

Olaplex enjoyed great success with both consumers and in salons with its patented chemistry that turned “bond-building” into a bona fide haircare category. The company was valued at $13.6 billion at its IPO. However, the brand has struggled since then. In August, the company reduced its fiscal year outlook as net sales slumped by 48.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Olaplex’s stock price is down more than 90 percent from where it started trading two years ago. Olaplex has also been dogged by bad publicity stemming from a class action lawsuit alleging its products cause hair loss. Wong previously dismissed the lawsuit to The Business of Beauty as “frivolous”.Baldwin is a seasoned beauty executive, with stints at Dior Beauty, where she led the omnichannel marketing strategy, and the consumer-focussed investment fund L Catterton, where she was a senior vice president. Most recently, Baldwin has served as chief executive officer at the sunscreen company Supergoop since July 2016.

In a statement, Baldwin describes her arrival as coming at a “pivotal time in [Olaplex’s] evolution”, while Bilbrey said that Baldwin’s strengths in marketing, product development and execution, “make her the ideal person to position Olaplex for long-term success.”

Learn more:

Can Olaplex Reclaim the Narrative?

The popular hair care brand, at one point valued at over $10 billion, built a powerful community of superfans with its novel ingredients and claims to restore broken bonds. But stiff competition and unsatisfied customers have taken a toll. CEO JuE Wong speaks to BoF about Olaplex’s future.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Menstrual Care Brands Get Political

For years, beauty and wellness lines have been awash with socio political messaging. Menstrual care brands like August and The Honey Pot are the latest to take a stand, advocating for period equity with The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.

Decoding The Indian Beauty Landscape

BoF shares product and consumer insights on the growth potential of India’s beauty and personal care market, from a new report by The Estée Lauder Companies’ BEAUTY&YOU program in partnership with 1Lattice.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index