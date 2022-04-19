Olivia Rodrigo Signs On With Glossier for Its First Celebrity Deal

Teenage pop star Olivia Rodrigo has signed a long-term deal with Glossier Inc. to collaborate on the beauty and skin care company’s products and promote the brand.

Rodrigo, 19, who set records on Spotify last year and won three Grammys with her debut album, agreed to work with Glossier on product development, social content and ad campaigns. The partnership will begin with a set of Glossier products selected by Rodrigo and labeled as her favourites, including an eyebrow shaper, lip gloss and eyeliner. Glossier is working with Rodrigo on yet-to-be-identified new products as well. The company declined to share financial terms of the agreement.

Since skyrocketing up the charts, Rodrigo has started to dabble in consumer businesses and has emerged as a valuable ambassador for brands that are looking for ways to reach more Gen-Z shoppers. She has promoted Apple Inc.’s iPad and in December signed a one-year deal with Hong Kong-based phone case seller Casetify.

Discussions between Glossier and Rodrigo began shortly after her first hit, “Driver’s License,” was released just over a year ago, according to Glossier Chief marketing officer Ali Weiss. Rodrigo has used Glossier at red carpet events, including the Grammy Awards.

“It’s our first-ever celebrity partnership,” Weiss said in an interview. “Olivia really inspired us to push that forward. It’s a pretty natural extension.”

Glossier is trying to refocus on its core beauty businesses after laying off more than a third of its corporate workforce in January. Chief executive officer Emily Weiss told staff at the time that management got “distracted” by projects such as technology initiatives and hired too many workers.

The business raised $80 million last year in a funding round led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital last July, with the company’s valuation reported as $1.8 billion at the time. Glossier declined to say if it’s currently seeking more capital.

By Kim Bhasin

