default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Period Care Brand Lola Acquired by Forum Brands

E-commerce investor Forum Brands has acquired organic period care company Lola for an undisclosed sum, the company said Wednesday.
Period care products
Lola was founded to disrupt the period care industry. (Courtesy)
By

Offering a range of sanitary products made from organic cotton, Lola was founded in 2014 as consumers increasingly sought out personal care products with claims around natural ingredients and formulas.

Since then, the period care space has gained more competitors. In January, holding company Compass Diversified announced it had acquired The Honey Pot, which makes plant-derived sanitary products in a deal worth $380 million. Other challengers include Dame and Daye.

Lola, like many other period care brands, subsequently expanded to offer sexual wellness products, and signed a deal to enter Walmart in 2020.

The Lola deal was quietly finalised in December.

Forum Brands which also owns digital-first companies in pet care, health and wellness, declined provide financial details of the transaction.

Chief executive officer Amy Fisher has departed the brand, Forum said, which will now be under the leadership of general manager Kelly Murphy.

In an email to The Business of Beauty, Forum Brands said immediate priorities include growing Lola’s omnichannel footprint.

Learn more:

The Thinking Behind Beauty’s Latest M&A Wave

With a limited number of targets on the market, strategics and private equity firms are rushing to snap up the most promising brands.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds