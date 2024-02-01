Period Care Brand Lola Acquired by Forum Brands

Offering a range of sanitary products made from organic cotton, Lola was founded in 2014 as consumers increasingly sought out personal care products with claims around natural ingredients and formulas.

Since then, the period care space has gained more competitors. In January, holding company Compass Diversified announced it had acquired The Honey Pot, which makes plant-derived sanitary products in a deal worth $380 million. Other challengers include Dame and Daye.

Lola, like many other period care brands, subsequently expanded to offer sexual wellness products, and signed a deal to enter Walmart in 2020.

The Lola deal was quietly finalised in December.

Forum Brands which also owns digital-first companies in pet care, health and wellness, declined provide financial details of the transaction.

Chief executive officer Amy Fisher has departed the brand, Forum said, which will now be under the leadership of general manager Kelly Murphy.

In an email to The Business of Beauty, Forum Brands said immediate priorities include growing Lola’s omnichannel footprint.

