Beauty

P&G’s Price Hikes Offset Slowed China Growth

Procter & Gamble Co. sold fewer household staples than expected last quarter as consumers grew more cautious about higher prices.
Procter & Gamble Co. sold fewer household staples than expected last quarter as consumers grew more cautious about higher prices. (Shutterstock)
By

The Olay, Gillette and Pantene owner reported 2023 fiscal year net sales increased two percent to $82 billion.

For the fourth quarter, Procter & Gamble saw net sales of $20.6 billion, an increase of five percent year-over-year. Organic sales increased eight percent, which the conglomerate attributed largely to price increases.

Its beauty division, specifically, saw the effects of price hikes — seeing 11 sales percent growth year-over-year — but declines in Asia partially offset the category’s trajectory. Japanese-based cosmetics brand SK-II was called out as a driver of skin care growth.

Diluted net earnings per share were $1.37 for the quarter, an increase of 13 percent versus the prior year.

P&G predicts the 2024 fiscal year to see sales growth in the range of three to four percent versus the previous year.

Learn more:

P&G Says Consumer Demand Is Stabilising Despite Higher Prices

Procter & Gamble Co. raised its sales projection for the fiscal year ending in June, citing higher prices and a slight increase in demand for some of its products.

