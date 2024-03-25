Reddit, Galderma Fire IPO Starting Gun. Now Investors Want More

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
In June, BoF will honour the entrepreneurs shaping the future of the beauty industry at The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2024. Apply for your chance to join us.
News of a potential exit has the beauty industry in shock and awe of the Selena Gomez-founded label, and wondering what its next move should be.
The big bucks of being a bombshell…
The company behind Naturium’s recent sale adds the body care brand to its portfolio.