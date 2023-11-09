default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

E.l.f. Debuts Roblox Game

A scene from E.l.f. Beauty's new Roblox game.
A scene from E.l.f. Beauty's new Roblox game. (Courtesy)
By

On Thursday, E.l.f. Cosmetics and E.l.f. Skin debuted E.l.f. Up!, a new experience allowing players to become start-up entrepreneurs in virtual areas themed to the company’s hero products. The immersive game will be promoted by Roblox creators like Lana Rae, Its Funneh and The Crew across YouTube, Twitch and TikTok. While Roblox is known for its Gen Alpha users, Gen-Z and millennial players are also a focus for E.l.f.

”We didn’t want this to be too ‘kiddie,’ for lack of a better term,” said Brad Timmins, founder and managing director of eGEN esports, which developed the Roblox game for E.l.f. and has worked with the company on its earlier gaming-related marketing on Twitch.

According to Roblox’s most recent data, 67 percent of its users are under the age of 16. It has 70.2 million daily active users, who collectively spent 16 billion hours on the platform in the third quarter of this year, according to Roblox’s third-quarter financial report released on Nov. 8.

To entice users to play in the new Roblox space, E.l.f. is giving away 1 million user-generated content (UGC) items, which are the equivalent of virtual merchandise that users can collect in Roblox worlds.

E.l.f. joins a number of beauty brands on Roblox including Fenty Beauty and Essence Cosmetics, which launched Roblox games earlier this year, and Gucci Beauty, Urban Decay, Nars and Givenchy Beauty, which created virtual worlds on the platform in 2022.

Learn more:

Beauty’s Place in the Metaverse

Brands are experimenting with NFTs, digital storefronts and virtual products for avatars in worlds like Decentraland and Roblox.

