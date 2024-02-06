Sakara Taps Henry Davis as CEO

The wellness company announced Henry Davis wll assume the role of chief executive on Tuesday. Davis succeeds Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle, the label’s founders who will assume new positions as executive chairs.

Davis’ appointment will see the brand focus on scaling the business and increasing the company’s reach across channels and audiences. Davis has already made key hires including Kathryn Ordower, who will serve as the company’s chief legal and administrative officer, and Brian Buchanan, the company’s new chief technology officer.

Prior to joining Sakara, Davis held roles at Glossier where he served as the brand’s president and chief operating officer, working alongside Emily Weiss. Following his tenure at Glossier, Davis founded beauty brand incubator Arfa and personal care line Hiki.

Learn more:

Why Is It So Hard for the Beauty Industry to Get Wellness Right?

The segment is meant to be beauty’s next holy grail, but nailing the experience hasn’t been easy.