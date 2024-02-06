default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Sakara Taps Henry Davis as CEO

A portrait of three people around a table.
Sakara's new executive team Danielle Duboise, Henry Davis and Whitney Tingle. (Sakara)
By

The wellness company announced Henry Davis wll assume the role of chief executive on Tuesday. Davis succeeds Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle, the label’s founders who will assume new positions as executive chairs.

Davis’ appointment will see the brand focus on scaling the business and increasing the company’s reach across channels and audiences. Davis has already made key hires including Kathryn Ordower, who will serve as the company’s chief legal and administrative officer, and Brian Buchanan, the company’s new chief technology officer.

Prior to joining Sakara, Davis held roles at Glossier where he served as the brand’s president and chief operating officer, working alongside Emily Weiss. Following his tenure at Glossier, Davis founded beauty brand incubator Arfa and personal care line Hiki.

Learn more:

Why Is It So Hard for the Beauty Industry to Get Wellness Right?

The segment is meant to be beauty’s next holy grail, but nailing the experience hasn’t been easy.

About the author
Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Why Fast Fashion Can’t Seem to Crack Beauty

Retailers like Zara and H&M are upping their beauty efforts with celebrity-fronted lines and new categories. But building a buzzy beauty line presents a different challenge than making and selling trendy clothes.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds