Skinceuticals Taps Sofia Richie Grainge as First Global Brand Partner

Dermatologist-led label Skinceuticals announced Wednesday that internet “it”-girl Sofia Richie Grainge would serve as their global brand partner. The model and entrepreneur will front the label’s new Skin Powered by Aesthetic Doctors global campaign.

Alongside the campaign, Richie Grainge will be responsible for educating consumers on the brand’s approach to skincare which caters to at-home routines and in-office treatments. She curated a branded skincare routine, deemed “The Sofia,” which will be available to shop at the line’s e-commerce site. The routine includes Skinceuticals’ Simply Clean Cleanser, C E Ferulic, H.A. Intensifier, Triple Lipid Restore and the Daily Brightening Sunscreen.

Skinceuticals was first recommended by Richie Grainge’s dermatologist when the model was looking for products to “complement [her] day-to-day routine,” she said in a statement.

Richie Grainge, who is singer Lionel Richie’s daughter, became an internet star last year following her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge. Her meteoric rise and influence among Gen-Z caught brands’ attention and she now fronts Prada Beauty, Nudestix and Jo Malone campaigns. She has also indicated she wants to start her own beauty brand.

