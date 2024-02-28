default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Skinceuticals Taps Sofia Richie Grainge as First Global Brand Partner

The model and entrepreneur will front the label’s new Skin Powered by Aesthetic Doctors global campaign.
Sofia Richie Grainge
Internet “it”-girl Sofia Richie Grainge will serve as Skinceuticals' global brand partner. (Skinceuticals)
By

Dermatologist-led label Skinceuticals announced Wednesday that internet “it”-girl Sofia Richie Grainge would serve as their global brand partner. The model and entrepreneur will front the label’s new Skin Powered by Aesthetic Doctors global campaign.

Alongside the campaign, Richie Grainge will be responsible for educating consumers on the brand’s approach to skincare which caters to at-home routines and in-office treatments. She curated a branded skincare routine, deemed “The Sofia,” which will be available to shop at the line’s e-commerce site. The routine includes SkinceuticalsSimply Clean Cleanser, C E Ferulic, H.A. Intensifier, Triple Lipid Restore and the Daily Brightening Sunscreen.

Skinceuticals was first recommended by Richie Grainge’s dermatologist when the model was looking for products to “complement [her] day-to-day routine,” she said in a statement.

Richie Grainge, who is singer Lionel Richie’s daughter, became an internet star last year following her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge. Her meteoric rise and influence among Gen-Z caught brands’ attention and she now fronts Prada Beauty, Nudestix and Jo Malone campaigns. She has also indicated she wants to start her own beauty brand.

About the author
Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

