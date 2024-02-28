Skinceuticals Taps Sofia Richie Grainge as First Global Brand Partner

The Business of Fashion
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce the return of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, an invitation-only gathering bringing together 140 hand-selected senior executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry. Taking place from June 3-5, 2024 at Stanly Ranch, in Napa Valley, California the forum will be inspiring and highly curated.
The glory days of backstage beauty are long behind us with front row makeup looks and social media “Get Ready With Me” videos taking its place. But true creativity and a-ha moments can still happen on the runway if we foster it.
With a very famous founder and zero public financial data, Florence by Mills is either a stealth winner in Gen Z-personal care — or a placeholder for ventures that haven’t happened yet. Perhaps in the right hands it will be both.
The makeup guru reflects on the origins of her signature minimalist aesthetic, and why she’s building her latest start-up, Jones Roads Beauty, differently than her Estée Lauder-owned namesake brand.