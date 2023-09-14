Spanish cosmetics group puig hires Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan for IPO.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The French beauty retailer announced Thursday that Jean-André Rougeot, Sephora North America’s chief executive and president, will retire in April 2024.
A spot backstage was once the most coveted position at New York Fashion Week for makeup artists-turned-brand founders, but creatives like Katie Jane Hughes, Donni Davy and Danessa Myricks are now focused on celebrities, consumers and social media.
The line’s $1 billion valuation hinged on Emily Weiss repositioning the brand as a tech start-up rather than “only” a beauty label. As illustrated in an excerpt from Marisa Meltzer’s new book on the founder’s larger-than-life ambitions, inclusive of an app that never saw the light of day, it was a poor fit practically from the start.
A cadre of beauty start-ups, including Millie Bobby Brown’s makeup brand Florence by Mills, have mastered the difficult task of turning TikTok users watching clicky content into paying customers.