default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Spanish Cosmetics Group Puig Hires Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan for IPO

Spanish cosmetics group puig hires Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan for IPO.
Spanish cosmetics group Puig, which owns Charlotte Tilbery, hires Goldman Sachs JPMorgan for IPO. (Shutterstock)
By

Spanish cosmetics group Puig has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan as advisers for a possible stock market listing, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The family-owned company, which owns brands such as Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne and Charlotte Tilbury, could be worth as much as €8 billion ($8.6 billion), according to a report by the Spanish newspaper Expansion earlier on Thursday.

Puig and JPMorgan declined to comment. Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes as the market for initial public offerings (IPO) picks up following a prolonged drought caused by tightening monetary policy after years of cheap borrowing and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Improving market sentiment towards new stocks, coupled with greater visibility on interest rates, have encouraged some European businesses in recent months to go public.

Hotelbeds, a Spain-based company which sells hotel rooms to wholesale customers such as travel agencies and tour operators, is also said to be mulling an IPO.

Barcelona-based Puig saw sales jump 40 percent to €3.6 billion last year, benefiting from strong demand following the Covid-19 pandemic. The company said in March it expected to reach €4.5 billion in sales by 2025.

By Andres Gonzalez, Inti Landauro, Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Corina Rodriguez; Editors: Elisa Martinuzzi and Mark Potter

Learn more:

Puig to Acquire Byredo

The Spanish fragrance giant is taking a majority stake in the Swedish brand known for its crisp, minimalist branding and gender-free perfumes.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

For Makeup Artist Brands, Backstage Beauty Takes a Backseat

A spot backstage was once the most coveted position at New York Fashion Week for makeup artists-turned-brand founders, but creatives like Katie Jane Hughes, Donni Davy and Danessa Myricks are now focused on celebrities, consumers and social media.

How Glossier Tried and Failed to Become a Tech Company

The line’s $1 billion valuation hinged on Emily Weiss repositioning the brand as a tech start-up rather than “only” a beauty label. As illustrated in an excerpt from Marisa Meltzer’s new book on the founder’s larger-than-life ambitions, inclusive of an app that never saw the light of day, it was a poor fit practically from the start.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index