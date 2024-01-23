Ultra Violette Secures AUD $15 Million Investment From Aria Growth Partners

This marks the first time the Australian sun care brand has sought outside investment, since its launch in 2019. The investment is in partnership with Aria Growth Partners, which previously invested in The Inkey List and Hero Cosmetics.

The capital will aid Ultra Violette’s plans for product innovation and global expansion. The brand hopes to enter the North American market, via Canada, in March 2024 with plans to penetrate the US in 2025.

Ava Chandler-Matthews and Rebecca Jefferd, the brand’s founders, will remain majority owners and will continue to helm the business.

