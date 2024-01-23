default-output-block.skip-main
Ultra Violette Secures AUD $15 Million Investment From Aria Growth Partners

Two women sitting at a desk.
Ava Chandler-Matthews and Rebecca Jefferd, the brand’s founders, will remain majority owners and will continue to helm the business. (Ultra Violette)
This marks the first time the Australian sun care brand has sought outside investment, since its launch in 2019. The investment is in partnership with Aria Growth Partners, which previously invested in The Inkey List and Hero Cosmetics.

The capital will aid Ultra Violette’s plans for product innovation and global expansion. The brand hopes to enter the North American market, via Canada, in March 2024 with plans to penetrate the US in 2025.

Ava Chandler-Matthews and Rebecca Jefferd, the brand’s founders, will remain majority owners and will continue to helm the business.

Learn more:

Makeup Brands Are Cashing in on Diverse Skin Colours. Can Sunscreen?

People of colour, once ignored by the majority of the beauty market, are now being courted by makeup brands. But few are selling sunscreen for dark skin.

Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

