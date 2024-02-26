Supergoop Names Lisa Sequino New CEO

Sunscreen label Supergoop has announced that Lisa Sequino will be its newest chief executive. Most recently, Sequino was CEO at Jennifer Lopez’s skincare brand JLo Beauty. Sequino takes the helm after former CEO Amanda Baldwin joined Olaplex late last year.

“Lisa brings such super experience and perspective to the table, having built her career scaling and accelerating growth within both established luxury and upstart beauty brands alike,” said Supergoop founder Holly Thaggard in a statement.

In 2023, Supergoop expanded into 20 new markets and launched products including the Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40, Glowscreen SPF 40 with shade extensions, Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipsticks and Triple Prep SPF 40 Weightless Moisturizer.

In 2021, Supergoop sold a majority stake to private equity firm Blackstone, reportedly valuing it at $600 to $700 million.





Learn more:

Olaplex CEO JuE Wong to Step Down

She’ll be replaced next year by former Supergoop CEO Amanda Baldwin. The executive reshuffle comes as sales have slumped at the haircare brand.