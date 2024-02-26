default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Supergoop Names Lisa Sequino New CEO

The former JLo Beauty executive joins the sunscreen brand.
A photo of Supergoop's new CEO Lisa Sequino on the left and Supergoop founder Holly Thaggard on the right.
Supergoop's new CEO Lisa Sequino (L) and Supergoop founder Holly Thaggard (R). (Supergoop)
By

Sunscreen label Supergoop has announced that Lisa Sequino will be its newest chief executive. Most recently, Sequino was CEO at Jennifer Lopez’s skincare brand JLo Beauty. Sequino takes the helm after former CEO Amanda Baldwin joined Olaplex late last year.

“Lisa brings such super experience and perspective to the table, having built her career scaling and accelerating growth within both established luxury and upstart beauty brands alike,” said Supergoop founder Holly Thaggard in a statement.

In 2023, Supergoop expanded into 20 new markets and launched products including the Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40, Glowscreen SPF 40 with shade extensions, Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipsticks and Triple Prep SPF 40 Weightless Moisturizer.

In 2021, Supergoop sold a majority stake to private equity firm Blackstone, reportedly valuing it at $600 to $700 million.


About the author
Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

