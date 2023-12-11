default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Unilever Ventures Doubles Down on Australian Hair Care Brand Straand

Two models pose with a hair care product.
Straand has raised fresh capital to power international expansion. (Courtesy Image)
By

Melbourne-based hair care line Straand has raised 4 million Australian dollars ($2.62 million) in a seed round backed by Unilever Ventures. The corporate venture capital arm of Unilever had previously invested in a pre-seed round earlier this year. The family office of the Australian entrepreneur, Gerry Harvey, also participated.

Straand launched in 2022 with a range of products that use prebiotics, and are designed to improve scalp health, which has become a popular trend. Numerous brands such as Living Proof and The Ordinary have launched treatments designed to soothe and protect the scalp, part of a movement analysts call the “skinification” of hair, as consumers look for more skin-care-like products to improve their hair health.

Straand has inked a deal that will see it in more than 70 Sephora stores across Australia, southeast Asia and the United Kingdom by March next year. It’s also sold in the US via numerous retailers, including Amazon. Local press reports indicate that the brand is aiming for 25 million Australian dollars in sales in the next five years.

Learn more:

How Deciem Turned an Accidental Hit Into a Goldmine

With no advertising, PR or e-commerce, the Avestan fragrance store in London’s Soho is fast-becoming a cult classic. The brand is weighing how to expand without losing its magic.

