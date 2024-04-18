Vita Liberata Bought Back By Founder

Vita Liberata, the premium tanning brand known for its organic formulas, has been acquired by its founder, the Irish businesswoman Alyson Hogg for less than $12 million. Vita Liberata makes both consumer and professional products. Hogg sold the business to Crown Laboratories in 2018. At the time of its original acquisition, Vita Liberata was generating $62 million a year in retail sales; current retail sales are $37 million.

Hogg declined to give specific numbers, but said the brand was sold to Crown Laboratories for more than $30 million.

In a statement, Hogg said she is bullish on the category despite its low market penetration which she estimates to be under 10 percent. “[Self-tanning] is growing thanks to science and innovation…a major reason penetration is so low is the ridicule the category is often subjected to,” said Hogg.

Self-tanning products have historically had pain points such as a bad odour, transferring onto bedding or clothes and a streaky or unnaturally dark finish. Hogg believes her more luxurious, sophisticated formulas can mitigate these risks and encourage consumers to try self-tanning, especially as concerns around sun safety grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hogg will remain in her role as chief executive officer. “We did it once, we will do it again,” she said.

Learn more:

Go-To Skin Care Bought Back by Founder

Beauty entrepreneur Zoë Foster Blake has regained control of Go-To, the skin care line she co-founded. A majority share of the company was sold to Melbourne-based beauty manufacturer BWX Limited in August 2021 for 89 million Australian dollars ($60 million).