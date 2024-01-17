default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
China

China Launches Data Review Into Shein Ahead of US IPO, WSJ Says

Shein and Forever 21-owner SPARC Group have formed a partnership.
China’s top cybersecurity watchdog is probing how Shein handles data as the fast-fashion company is seeking Beijing’s approval for its initial public offering in the US, Wall Street Journal reported. (Shutterstock)
By

China’s top cybersecurity watchdog is probing how Shein handles data as the fast-fashion company is seeking Beijing’s approval for its initial public offering in the US, Wall Street Journal reported.

The Cyberspace Administration of China is looking into whether Shein can protect data on its China-based staff, suppliers and partners effectively and prevent the information from leaking overseas, the Journal said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese agency is also trying to learn what data Shein needs to provide to US regulators as part of its preparations for a listing in New York, according to the report.

It took CAC months to investigate similar cases in the past, the Journal said, and the ongoing probe could result in delays to Shein’s stock sale in the US.

Shein could be forced to completely scrap the IPO plan should Chinese cybersecurity officials find any serious fault with its data handling, according to the report.

Shein and CAC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CAC has grown increasingly powerful under Chinese President Xi Jinping as his administration has tightened control over the hoard of information produced by the nation’s tech companies as part of broader efforts to position China as a leader in big data. Beijing has been pouring money into data centres and other digital infrastructure to make electronic information a national economic driver and help shore up the Communist Party’s legitimacy.

As a result, Beijing has scuppered the efforts by several Chinese firms to list overseas and forced some to retreat from the US capital market.

Beijing-based ride-hailing start-up Didi Global Inc. delisted from the US months after Beijing launched a probe into the company in July 2021. TikTok’s parent ByteDance Ltd. also reportedly suspended plans to go public after Chinese regulators told it to address data security issues.

By Sarah Zheng

Learn more:

Shein Holds Talks With LSE on Possible Listing

Fast fashion firm Shein has held talks with the London Stock Exchange about the possibility of a public listing in the United Kingdom, Sky News reported, citing sources.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from China
On-the-ground intelligence and insights from the world’s largest fashion market.

China’s Luxury Market Set for Moderate Growth

Despite the country’s protracted property crisis, deflationary pressures and other economic headwinds, its domestic luxury market is expected to grow 4 to 6 percent in 2024, outpacing both Europe and the US.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024