Shein Holds Talks With LSE on Possible Listing

Fast fashion firm Shein has held talks with the London Stock Exchange about the possibility of a public listing in the United Kingdom, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Shein’s chairman, Donald Tang, met executives from the LSE and other stakeholders in the UK economy during a visit to London last week, according to the report.

Shein and London Stock Exchange Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Reuters reported that the China-founded firm had confidentially filed to go public in the United States.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have been hired as lead underwriters of the initial public offering, and Singapore-based Shein could launch its new share sale in 2024, the sources said at the time.

The company founded in mainland China in 2012 was valued at more than $60 billion in a May fundraising, down by a third from a funding round last year.

By Manya Saini; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Anil D’Silva





Learn more:

Shein Files for US IPO in Major Test for Investor Appetite

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have been hired as lead underwriters on the initial public offering (IPO), and Singapore-based Shein could launch its new share sale some time in 2024, the sources said.