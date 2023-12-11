default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Shein Holds Talks With LSE on Possible Listing

Shoppers hold a loft Shein shopping bags outside a pop-up store.
Shein’s chairman, Donald Tang, met executives from the LSE and other stakeholders in the UK economy during a visit to London last week. (Cezaro De Luca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
By

Fast fashion firm Shein has held talks with the London Stock Exchange about the possibility of a public listing in the United Kingdom, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Shein’s chairman, Donald Tang, met executives from the LSE and other stakeholders in the UK economy during a visit to London last week, according to the report.

Shein and London Stock Exchange Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Reuters reported that the China-founded firm had confidentially filed to go public in the United States.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have been hired as lead underwriters of the initial public offering, and Singapore-based Shein could launch its new share sale in 2024, the sources said at the time.

The company founded in mainland China in 2012 was valued at more than $60 billion in a May fundraising, down by a third from a funding round last year.

By Manya Saini; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Anil D’Silva


Learn more:

Shein Files for US IPO in Major Test for Investor Appetite

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have been hired as lead underwriters on the initial public offering (IPO), and Singapore-based Shein could launch its new share sale some time in 2024, the sources said.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19