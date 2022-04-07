default-output-block.skip-main
China

JD.com Founder Steps Back From CEO Role

Richard Liu, founder of JD.com | Source: Associated Press
Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, has stepped down as CEO. (Associated Press)
By

Liu Qiangdong, also known by the English name Richard Liu, has been replaced as the e-commerce firm’s chief executive by Xu Lei, effective immediately. Xu also replaced Liu as company president last September and will join JD.com’s board as an executive director.

Though Liu has stepped back from the day-to-day running of the company he founded in 1998, he will remain the chairman of the board. According to a statement, Liu’s focus will be “on guiding the company’s long-term strategies, mentoring younger management, and contributing to the revitalisation of rural areas.”

China’s Covid-19 Challenge Could Boost Luxury E-Commerce Again

The first coronavirus lockdowns in 2020 proved a major turning point for services like Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion. General manager Janet Wang weighs in on what’s changed and what’s next as Shanghai enters lockdown again.


