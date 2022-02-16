Shein-Like Site Linked to TikTok Owner ByteDance Shuts Down

The fast fashion e-commerce site that was last week linked to ByteDance in Chinese media reports has posted a notice on its homepage alerting shoppers that it ceased operations on Feb.11.

The story of the Dmonstudio site, which was touted in media reports as a potential competitor to ultra-fast fashion giant Shein, remains something of a mystery. Although sources told Chinese media the site was owned by ByteDance and was overseen by the Chinese tech unicorn’s head of e-commerce, the company never confirmed its association with the site and did not respond to BoF’s requests for comment on the matter.

The rise of Shein, now the world’s largest online fashion company, according to Euromonitor International, has attracted a number of platforms into a similar fast fashion, made-in-China, shipped to Gen Z consumers internationally model. Some of these players are manufacturers in China, pivoting to producing their own brand products as low cost fashion manufacturing has increasingly moved offshore from China to countries Southeast Asia and Bangladesh, other incoming players include tech giants like Alibaba, which launched its own Shein-like platform, AllyLikes, in 2021.

