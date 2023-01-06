default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Direct-to-Consumer

Everlane Slashes 17% of Corporate Workforce

Everlane's loan will help the company shore up its growth plans over the next ten years.
Everlane's layoff comes just months after it secured financing to shore up growth plans. (Jenna Stokes)
By

The DTC basics brand announced internally on Wednesday that it will cut staff to help improve profitability by the end of the year amid rising inflation and recession fears, according to an internal email viewed by BoF.

Everlane will lay off 17 percent of its 175 corporate employees, along with reducing staff in three of its 11 store locations. The company’s chief executive said the belated move followed other cost cutting measures. Everlane previously laid off hundreds of retail and customer service employees in March 2020.

The Information first reported the news.

Everlane’s recent job cuts come just months after it secured $65 million in revolving credit from CIT Northbridge, along with a $25 million loan from Gordon Brothers, to open more stores and develop new products.

Learn more:

Beyond Disruption: Everlane’s Next Chapter

After public scandal threatened its ethical image, CEO Michael Preysman believes the L Catterton-backed disruptor can still win on radical transparency even as competitors lay claim to the sustainable fashion space.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
State of Fashion 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
State of Fashion 2023