At Warby Parker and Allbirds, Signs of Progress

Allbirds, Warby Parker, The RealReal and others have plenty to prove when they report earnings this week. That, plus what else to watch for.
Instead of emulating the face-paced growth favoured by their predecessors, Gen-Z-centric fashion and beauty start-ups are taking a steadier approach to brand-building.
CEO Oh Sang Hyeon shares how Hyaloid’s latest platform strives to ease the customer user experience through several applications delivered on one platform technology, accessed with the use of one password on its social commerce service.
Outside Asian markets, companies have yet to see lasting success in melding social media and e-commerce. But platforms and brands continue to adapt social selling to meet their respective consumers.