Fashion NFT Platform BNV Closes Seed Funding Round

Brand New Vision (BNV), which operates a platform for the trading of fashion, footwear and accessories as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called Bnv.me, has closed a seed investment round for an undisclosed amount led by Animoca Brands, a blockchain gaming and NFT player that last week saw its own valuation top $1 billion.

BNV, which launched in April and is headquartered in Hong Kong, aims to be a platform through which global fashion brands can engage in the NFT trend by offering high definition and limited edition 3D digital assets that are then auctioned, with the end buyers receiving the digital versions as collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain. Those digital assets can also be traded on bnv.me and other open platforms.

“We are a fashion company, we come from the fashion world so we know the concerns of major brands and designers when it comes to brand integrity, representation and adjacencies, so we created bnv.me as a space where brands and designers can see their products presented in line with their real world expectations while maintaining their brand values,” said BNV founder, Richard Hobbs.



