Fashion Week 2021 Aims to Boost Dubai’s Post-Pandemic Fashion Industry

The latest fashion week event to enter the fray in a crowded Middle Eastern calendar wrapped up its three-day calendar of shows on Saturday evening.

Dubai’s Fashion Week 2021, was held at the newly opened Arena at the IMG Worlds of Adventure and featured designers representing the MENASA (Middle East, North Africa, South Asia) region, including the Emirati and Uzbek influenced House of Ikat by sisters Rabia Z and Ameera Ahli, Pakistan’s Nomi Ansari, with proceeding’s closed out by Amato, one of the UAE’s stalwart’s of eveningwear design, from Filipino designer Furne One.

The event was produced and organised by Supreme Events in partnership with choreographer, Kevin Olivier, as the event’s creative director.

“We had conceived this event in keeping with Dubai’s stance of going beyond the pandemic,” said Supreme Events’ Saif Ali Khan. “We are proud to be a part of Dubai, to follow in the footsteps of our leadership, reviving a sector that is my passion — MENASA’s fashion industry.”

