Japanese Beauty Giant Kao Corporation to Acquire Australia’s Bondi Sands

The agreement will see Kao Corporation’s wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries Kao Australia Pty. Limited and Kao USA Inc. acquire the Bondi Sands brands through Bondi Sands Australia Pty Ltd and related Bondi Sands companies.

Kao, which is known for its UV care technologies in Japan, is currently focussed on the skin protection category as part of a mid-term strategy to drive growth in the group’s global skin care business. “The addition of Bondi Sands to our consumer family of brands will greatly advance our mission to be the preeminent leader in the global skin protection business,” said Karen Frank, Kao’s president of consumer care business, Americas and EMEA.

Named after Australia’s most iconic beach, Bondi Sands was founded by Blair James and Shaun Wilson in 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. It offers a range of sun care and skin care products, including broad spectrum sunscreens, self-tanning foams and post-sun exposure products.

Kao Corporation is one of Japan’s oldest beauty industry companies, founded by Tomiro Nagase in 1887 as a Western sundry goods dealer and producer of high-quality facial soaps and beauty products. Among its high-profile international acquisitions are British fragrance specialist Molton Brown, hair care brand John Frieda and Japanese heritage cosmetics company Kanebo.

Kao’s current portfolio also includes salon products and styling tools from Goldwell, KMS, Oribe, Kerasilk and Varis, consumer brands Guhl, Bioré, Jergens, Curél, Wakati and MegRhythm and Japanese cosmetics brands like Sensai, Est, Suqqu, Lissage, Lunasol and Alblanc.

