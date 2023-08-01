default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Japanese Beauty Giant Kao Corporation to Acquire Australia’s Bondi Sands

The Tokyo-based group behind brands such as John Frieda, Jergens and Bioré and the Melbourne company known for its sunscreen and self-tanning products did not disclose terms of the deal.
Oribe hair care is one of the brands in the Kao Corporation portfolio.
Oribe hair care is one of the brands in the Kao Corporation portfolio. (Kao Corporation)
By

The agreement will see Kao Corporation’s wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries Kao Australia Pty. Limited and Kao USA Inc. acquire the Bondi Sands brands through Bondi Sands Australia Pty Ltd and related Bondi Sands companies.

Kao, which is known for its UV care technologies in Japan, is currently focussed on the skin protection category as part of a mid-term strategy to drive growth in the group’s global skin care business. “The addition of Bondi Sands to our consumer family of brands will greatly advance our mission to be the preeminent leader in the global skin protection business,” said Karen Frank, Kao’s president of consumer care business, Americas and EMEA.

Named after Australia’s most iconic beach, Bondi Sands was founded by Blair James and Shaun Wilson in 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. It offers a range of sun care and skin care products, including broad spectrum sunscreens, self-tanning foams and post-sun exposure products.

Kao Corporation is one of Japan’s oldest beauty industry companies, founded by Tomiro Nagase in 1887 as a Western sundry goods dealer and producer of high-quality facial soaps and beauty products. Among its high-profile international acquisitions are British fragrance specialist Molton Brown, hair care brand John Frieda and Japanese heritage cosmetics company Kanebo.

Kao’s current portfolio also includes salon products and styling tools from Goldwell, KMS, Oribe, Kerasilk and Varis, consumer brands Guhl, Bioré, Jergens, Curél, Wakati and MegRhythm and Japanese cosmetics brands like Sensai, Est, Suqqu, Lissage, Lunasol and Alblanc.

Learn more:

J-Beauty Giant Kao to Remove ‘Whitening’ From Labels

Kao Corporation is the latest beauty player to pledge the elimination of words including “whitening” and “lightening” from its products.

About the author
Robb Young
Robb Young

Robb Young is Global Markets Editor at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s coverage of non-western markets.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index