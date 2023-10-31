Milan Djacic to Lead Vogue Adria

Publisher Condé Nast and license partner Media 3.0 Publishing have tapped the Belgrade-based media leader to be the first editor-in-chief of the Croatian, Serbian and Slovenian edition of Vogue magazine. The launch of the new title, Vogue Adria, which will also cover fashion content from some of the other former Yugoslav countries, such as Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro, has been delayed until March 2024.

With a background in graphic design, Djacic started his media career as fashion director of Elle Serbia. After becoming editor-in-chief of Elle Men Serbia, he moved to digital platform Buro.serbia where he also served as editor-in-chief. Djacic co-founded Media 3.0 Publishing with Sonja Kovacs and Nenad Janjatovic.

“I see Vogue Adria as a melting pot where borders and barriers are transcended through art, activism, and fashion. My vision is based on the idea that those are three pillars necessary for any sort of exchange and dialogue,” said Djacic in a statement, calling the new edition a fashion culture “bridge” between heritage and modernity.

The magazine will launch simultaneously in print and digital with Djacic and some colleagues based in Belgrade, Serbia. Other team members will be based in offices in Zagreb, Croatia and Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The name of the new edition, Vogue Adria, refers to the Adriatic Sea, a gateway to the western Balkan region of Europe. The print magazine will be published in Croatian and Serbian, and the online edition will be additionally available in Slovenian and English.

Learn more:

Condé Nast to Launch Vogue Adria in Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia

The edition will also cover some of the other countries that were once part of Yugoslavia in Europe’s western Balkan region including Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro.