Taipei Fashion Week Highlights Textile Innovation Alongside Design

Even though it has a relatively small fashion market, Taiwan remains a leader in high-tech textile manufacturing, an industry strength that was emphasised at the most recent edition of Taipei Fashion Week, which ran March 23 to 30.

The opening show of the event, in fact, featured six Taiwanese fashion brands — C Jean, DYCTeam, Uuin, Oqliq, Tsung Yu Chan and Weavism — each paired with a specialist Taiwanese textile mill to present a collection using the sustainable and innovative fabrics.

Textile development has been the backbone to Taiwan’s fabric manufacturing for the past 20 years, it remains the world’s 7th largest textile exporter in the world and also one of the world’s leading producers of functional and technical textiles.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture has more assertively stepped in to promote domestic creative industries, including fashion. In October, the ministry, in conjunction with other government bodies, publisher Hearst Taiwan and powerful industry body, the Taiwan Textile Federation, held the second edition of Taipei Fashion Week.