Gisou Opens Harrods Pop-Up

Gisou, the honey-inspired hair care line founded by influencer Negin Mirsalehi, will open a pop-up, dubbed the The Dazzling Honey Glow Pop Up, at London’s Harrods department store on Dec. 19.

Open until Jan. 2, the two-week pop-up is the second of its kind – an experience on New York’s Fifth Avenue debuted on Dec. 14. Alongside core products, the Harrods pop-up will feature limited edition items, such as merchandise, as well interactive games shoppers can play to win prizes. It will also offer Gisou’s skin care range, including a face oil and lip oil, in wholesale for the first time.

Founded by Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe in 2015, Gisou’s star has been rapidly rising. According to social listening company Creator iQ, Gisou was the fastest-growing hair care brand in its 2023 US index, collecting $60.9 million in earned media value (EMV) and growing 195 percent year-on-year.

Helping to fuel that growth is Sarah Watt, who joined as chief executive officer in September. Previously, she served as chief marketing officer at Charlotte Tilbury, and held numerous roles at L’Oréal.

Learn more:

The Fastest-Growing Beauty Influencers of 2023

Multiple social platforms announced their next generation of creators this week, but TikTok creates overnight beauty stars like no other.