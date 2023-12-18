default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Gisou Opens Harrods Pop-Up

An AI rendering of the space in Harrods.
A render of the new Harrods pop-up. (Courtesy)
By

Gisou, the honey-inspired hair care line founded by influencer Negin Mirsalehi, will open a pop-up, dubbed the The Dazzling Honey Glow Pop Up, at London’s Harrods department store on Dec. 19.

Open until Jan. 2, the two-week pop-up is the second of its kind – an experience on New York’s Fifth Avenue debuted on Dec. 14. Alongside core products, the Harrods pop-up will feature limited edition items, such as merchandise, as well interactive games shoppers can play to win prizes. It will also offer Gisou’s skin care range, including a face oil and lip oil, in wholesale for the first time.

Founded by Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe in 2015, Gisou’s star has been rapidly rising. According to social listening company Creator iQ, Gisou was the fastest-growing hair care brand in its 2023 US index, collecting $60.9 million in earned media value (EMV) and growing 195 percent year-on-year.

Helping to fuel that growth is Sarah Watt, who joined as chief executive officer in September. Previously, she served as chief marketing officer at Charlotte Tilbury, and held numerous roles at L’Oréal.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

