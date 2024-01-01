Aspen Skiing Company Files Federal Lawsuit Against Luxury Skiwear Label Perfect Moment

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Global interest in African-made goods has grown in recent years but designers on the continent continue to face production challenges.
With global demand in flux, brands ramped up their presence at concert tours, Formula One races, tennis championships and more. New creative directors debuted at Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry and Tom Ford.
Though Chinese consumers can now travel to Europe, investors shouldn’t expect them to rush over to stock up on luxury goods.
While cash-strapped e-tailers Farfetch and Matches narrowly avoided collapse this week, both inking sales to new owners, online luxury’s way forward remains unclear.