Byronesque Relaunches Following Fund Raise

Byronesque, the Paris-based luxury vintage retailer, is relaunching as a digital vintage department store, where luxury brands can sell vintage through their own e-concessions on the platform.

The relaunch comes as the company raises £350,000 in funding led by entrepreneur Carmen Busquets and Indigital co-founder Matthew Pollock. Theory co-founder Andrew Rosen is also an investor.

The Vivienne Foundation, a not for profit company founded by late designer Vivienne Westwood, and Carla Sozzani’s Fondazione Sozzani, will be among the first to open concessions with Byronesque.

In addition to vintage concessions, select brands will also be able to sell pieces from their current season that Byronesque believes will become collectables in the future via the concession model. Gucci launched its “Future Vintage concession” earlier this month.

Byronesque is also to release reissues of the most coveted vintage finds, based on data and collector requests. The first reissue will be As Four Four’s famous Circle bag, designed in 1998, re-released in partnership with Machine-A.

