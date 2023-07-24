Byronesque Relaunches Following Fund Raise

The Business of Fashion
After years of fueling growth at luxury brands, the group — which typically opts for entry-level accessories — pulled back sharply on spending in the first half of 2023. BoF unpacks what happened and what’s to come.
LVMH, Kering and Prada are among the companies who will seek to reassure the market this week after mixed-bag earnings resulted in a luxury sell-off. That, plus what else to watch for in The Week Ahead.
The Spanish fashion brand surpassed Prada to become the internet’s favourite brand, according to the Lyst Index’s ranking of the most popular labels and products.
Following this week’s announcement that longtime Gucci chief Marco Bizzarri will exit the company in September, Imran Amed shares his top picks for one of the top jobs in the global luxury industry.