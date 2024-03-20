Capri Denies Report Michael Kors Is Planning Departure

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
The brand is being accused of unlawful ‘tying’ for allegedly requiring shoppers to buy ancillary items from other product categories before they were allowed to purchase the brand’s sought-after Birkin bags.
Kering’s first-quarter revenues will likely decline by 10 percent on a comparable basis, the Paris-based luxury group flagged on Tuesday.
The lacklustre month follows a 19 percent year-on-year drop in January, the bank’s analysts said. LVMH, Brunello Cucinelli and Ferragamo are among the companies most exposed to a US slowdown.
Jean-Jacques Guevel’s departure follows the exit of the brand’s marketing chief Txampi Diz last week.