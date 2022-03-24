default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Chanel Heir’s PE Vehicle Hires Former Richemont Exec Chabi Nouri

The former Piaget CEO will co-manage a portfolio that currently includes stakes in MycoWorks, Highsnobiety and La Bouche Rouge.
Chabi Nouri, the former Piaget CEO, is joining a private equity vehicle focused on disruptive companies in the luxury and consumer industries.
Chabi Nouri, the former Piaget CEO, is joining a private equity vehicle focused on disruptive companies in the luxury and consumer industries. (Loris Von Siebenthal / Courtesy)
By

Chabi Nouri, CEO of Richmont-owned Piaget from 2017 to 2021, is set to join Geneva-based asset manager Mirabaud.

Nouri will work alongside David Wertheimer (son of Chanel co-owner Gérard Wertheimer) as co-manager of Mirabaud’s “lifestyle impact and innovation” unit, whose current investments include MycoWorks, a fast-growing supplier of mushroom-based leather substitutes, and streetwear publication Highsnobiety, as well as lab-grown gemstone-maker Diam Concept and refillable lipstick brand La Bouche Rouge.

Nouri will work with those holdings to “create value and growth and unleash their full potential” while also helping to identify future investments in companies “revolutionising” the lifestyle sector, Mirabaud said in a statement.

Renaud Dutreil, the former French minister and previous LVMH Americas CEO, will continue to help oversee the portfolio as Mirabaud’s head of private equity.

