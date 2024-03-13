default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Dior to Show Cruise in Scotland

Drummond Castle gardens
The Renaissance-style terraced gardens of Drummond Castle in Perthshire, Scotland will be host to Dior's Cruise 2025 show. (Katielee Arrowsmith)
By

The LVMH-owned megabrand will show its Cruise 2025 line in the Renaissance-style terraced gardens of Drummond Castle, in Perthshire, Scotland on June 3.

Women’s designer Maria Grazia Chiuri is expected to spotlight local traditions and collaborate with local artists and craftspeople, continuing the strategy she has used to modernise and enrich Dior’s destination Cruise shows.

The traditional concept of a Paris-based atelier is “nostalgic and not realistic about what it means today to have an atelier — it’s something global,” she told BoF in 2022. “I really believe in being a community designer, not with this idea of a creative director in a torre de Pisa.”

Dior is set to stage its Autumn 2024 women’s ready-to-wear show in New York on April 15, but indefinitely postponed a show by men’s designer Kim Jones slated for March 23 in Hong Kong, declining to say why the outing had been shelved.

Learn more:

Case Study | Inside the $7 Billion Dior Phenomenon

How did a 75-year-old brand triple its revenues in just four years? By overhauling its commercial offer, racing into e-commerce and investing in spectacular flagships, Christian Dior Couture has radically accelerated its business, transforming itself into “a homegrown Chanel challenger within LVMH.”

LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

About the author
Vikram Alexei Kansara
Vikram Alexei Kansara

Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Have We Hit Peak Red Carpet?

Luxury brands aren’t cutting back exactly, but the days of spending ever more of the budget on custom dresses and celebrity ambassador contracts may be coming to an end.

Who Decides War’s Plan to Redefine Americana

Now up for the LVMH Prize, designers Everard Best and Téla D’Amore are looking to fuel the next phase of growth for their hyped brand — known for its die-hard community and ultra-detailed denim.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024