Dior to Show Cruise in Scotland

The LVMH-owned megabrand will show its Cruise 2025 line in the Renaissance-style terraced gardens of Drummond Castle, in Perthshire, Scotland on June 3.

Women’s designer Maria Grazia Chiuri is expected to spotlight local traditions and collaborate with local artists and craftspeople, continuing the strategy she has used to modernise and enrich Dior’s destination Cruise shows.

The traditional concept of a Paris-based atelier is “nostalgic and not realistic about what it means today to have an atelier — it’s something global,” she told BoF in 2022. “I really believe in being a community designer, not with this idea of a creative director in a torre de Pisa.”

Dior is set to stage its Autumn 2024 women’s ready-to-wear show in New York on April 15, but indefinitely postponed a show by men’s designer Kim Jones slated for March 23 in Hong Kong, declining to say why the outing had been shelved.

