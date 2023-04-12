ERL Is Pitti Uomo’s Next Guest Designer

Fast-rising fashion star Eli Russell Linnetz will present his brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection during the Florentine trade fair with a special event on June 14.

Linnetz, a Venice Beach, Calif. native, launched ERL in 2020, quickly gaining traction for his patchwork denim, vibrant hoodies and colourful knits. Today, the brand is sold at over 220 stockists globally, including Net-a-Porter and Dover Street Market.

Last year, ERL was awarded LVMH’s Karl Lagerfeld Prize and debuted a tie-up with Dior, with Linnetz guest designing the French house’s Spring 2023 menswear collection alongside artistic director Kim Jones.

