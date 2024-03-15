Gucci unveils ‘Who Is Sabato De Sarno?’ film.

The Italian megabrand is releasing “Who Is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story,” a short film offering a behind-the-scenes look at new designer De Sarno’s debut last September.

The move comes amid a flurry of documentaries and docu-dramas about fashion, from “Cristóbal Balenciaga” to “The New Look.”

De Sarno’s first show for Gucci was a precise and sexy palette cleanser after the magpie maximalism of predecessor Alessandro Michele, but the brand has yet to tell a deeper story about what De Sarno’s Gucci stands for.

The Business of Gucci’s Designer Debut

Shares rose 4 percent following a Milan Fashion Week outing which saw Sabato de Sarno hone the brand’s universality and upscale appeal. Critics were left wanting more in ways both good and bad.