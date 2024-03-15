default-output-block.skip-main
Gucci Unveils ‘Who Is Sabato De Sarno?’ Film

Gucci unveils ‘Who Is Sabato De Sarno?’ film. (Gucci)
By

The Italian megabrand is releasing “Who Is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story,” a short film offering a behind-the-scenes look at new designer De Sarno’s debut last September.

The move comes amid a flurry of documentaries and docu-dramas about fashion, from “Cristóbal Balenciaga” to “The New Look.”

De Sarno’s first show for Gucci was a precise and sexy palette cleanser after the magpie maximalism of predecessor Alessandro Michele, but the brand has yet to tell a deeper story about what De Sarno’s Gucci stands for.

Learn more:

The Business of Gucci’s Designer Debut

Shares rose 4 percent following a Milan Fashion Week outing which saw Sabato de Sarno hone the brand’s universality and upscale appeal. Critics were left wanting more in ways both good and bad.

Vikram Alexei Kansara
Vikram Alexei Kansara

Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.

