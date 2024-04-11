Louis Vuitton taps Wieden+Kennedy veteran to lead communications.

Advertising executive Blake Harrop is set to join Louis Vuitton as executive vice president, image and communications, according to an internal announcement seen by BoF.

Harrop became president of Wieden+Kennedy in 2022, having previously managed the ad agency’s offices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Amsterdam. During his tenure, Wieden+Kennedy has worked extensively with sportswear giant Nike as well as McDonalds, Samsung and others.

He succeeds Stefano Cantino, Louis Vuitton’s vice president for communications and events, who is headed to a new role as deputy CEO at Kering’s Gucci brand.

