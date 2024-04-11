Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Louis Vuitton Taps Wieden+Kennedy Veteran to Lead Communications

Louis Vuitton taps Wieden+Kennedy veteran to lead communications.
Louis Vuitton taps Wieden+Kennedy veteran to lead communications. (Louis Vuitton)
By

Advertising executive Blake Harrop is set to join Louis Vuitton as executive vice president, image and communications, according to an internal announcement seen by BoF.

Harrop became president of Wieden+Kennedy in 2022, having previously managed the ad agency’s offices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Amsterdam. During his tenure, Wieden+Kennedy has worked extensively with sportswear giant Nike as well as McDonalds, Samsung and others.

He succeeds Stefano Cantino, Louis Vuitton’s vice president for communications and events, who is headed to a new role as deputy CEO at Kering’s Gucci brand.

Learn more:

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Burke to Succeed Sidney Toledano at LVMH’s Fashion Group

The former Louis Vuitton CEO will become chief executive and chairman of the unit that houses Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Pucci and Kenzo, effective February 1.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

How the Paris Olympics Will (Really) Impact Fashion Week

From security checkpoints to spiking hotel prices, fashion brands are struggling to plan for the upcoming men’s and haute couture fashion weeks — and separate fact from fiction — in the lead-up to the 2024 Summer Games.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024