Luxury

LVMH Shelves Plans for Rodeo Drive Hotel After Local Opposition

Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
Bernard Arnault will scrap a plan to build a luxury hotel in Beverly Hills after residents in the wealthy city appeared to vote against the project. (Shutterstock)
By

Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, will scrap a plan to build a luxury hotel in Beverly Hills after residents in the wealthy city appeared to vote against the project.

While some votes remain to be counted, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE confirmed that two measures on the Cheval Blanc Beverly Hills project have fallen short by a “narrow margin,” according to a statement late Friday by spokesperson Jessica Miller.

“If the final vote count confirms the voters’ rejection of our project, we will respect the outcome, and will not bring the hotel project back in any form,” Miller said in the statement.

Arnault had planned to build an ultra-luxury boutique hotel and private members’ club on Rodeo Drive. Supporters of the hotel project had said taxes and other payments would generate about $800 million over 30 years for Beverly Hills, while critics argued the building would obstruct views and contribute to traffic congestion.

The most recent tally showed 50.9 percent of voters rejected the hotel project — a narrow 123-vote margin over the supporters. The final results will be certified on June 2, according to the Los Angeles County registrar’s office.

“The election results — if they hold — show that Beverly Hills is more than just a brand to be monetised,” John Mirisch, a city council member who opposed the project, said in an email. “It’s our home.”

By John Gittelsohn.

Learn more:

How Vulnerable Is LVMH?

Shares soared after luxury’s biggest player reported another quarter of better-than-expected results. But protesters flooding Paris’ tony shopping streets penetrated LVMH’s headquarters — sounding the alarm for luxury’s political climate.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

