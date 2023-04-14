How Vulnerable Is LVMH?

The Business of Fashion
Jerry Lorenzo, the founder of Fear of God, looks to his own life to design subtle garments that allow customers a taste of luxury.
Bruno Sialelli’s departure comes as the brand establishes a new leather goods and accessories department and Lanvin Lab, a new division dedicated to collaborative projects.
Protestors taking the streets against the French government’s plan to raise the retirement age briefly entered LVMH’s headquarters Thursday, calling for companies and the rich to contribute more to finance pensions.
The trailblazing fashion designer who helped define London youth culture in the late 1950s and 1960s died peacefully at her home in Surrey, her family said in a statement.