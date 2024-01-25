default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Matthew Williams Sets New Strategy for 1017 ALYX 9SM

Williams founded Alyx with the help of Slam Jam’s Luca Benini in 2015.
Key to the new strategy is a push towards “broadening and democratising” the product range. (Estrop)
By

Matthew Williams and his new business partner Adrian Cheng have outlined a revamped strategy for 1017 ALYX 9SM following the Hong Kong-based entrepreneur’s investment in the luxury streetwear label last November.

Despite Williams’ links to superstar rappers, buzzy collaborations with major brands from Nike to Audemars Piguet and a creative directorship at LVMH-owned Givenchy, his 1017 ALYX 9SM label remains subscale ten years after its founding.

Key to the new strategy is a push towards “broadening and democratising” the product range, the brand said in a statement. The label will also bring fresh focus to its womenswear offer, shift its base of operations to Paris, return to the Paris Men’s Fashion Week calendar and double down on its direct-to-consumer business with plans to open standalone stores in ten key cities.


Learn more:

Matthew Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM Raises Investment from Hong Kong Entrepreneur Adrian Cheng

The investment in Williams’ label comes as the hype that drove sales growth in the streetwear category in the latter half of the 2010s has cooled in recent years.

About the author
Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Will LVMH Signal an End to Luxury’s Slump?

The conglomerate’s results will be a key signal as to whether consumers are getting excited about high-end fashion again. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds