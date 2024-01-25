Matthew Williams Sets New Strategy for 1017 ALYX 9SM

Matthew Williams and his new business partner Adrian Cheng have outlined a revamped strategy for 1017 ALYX 9SM following the Hong Kong-based entrepreneur’s investment in the luxury streetwear label last November.

Despite Williams’ links to superstar rappers, buzzy collaborations with major brands from Nike to Audemars Piguet and a creative directorship at LVMH-owned Givenchy, his 1017 ALYX 9SM label remains subscale ten years after its founding.

Key to the new strategy is a push towards “broadening and democratising” the product range, the brand said in a statement. The label will also bring fresh focus to its womenswear offer, shift its base of operations to Paris, return to the Paris Men’s Fashion Week calendar and double down on its direct-to-consumer business with plans to open standalone stores in ten key cities.





The investment in Williams’ label comes as the hype that drove sales growth in the streetwear category in the latter half of the 2010s has cooled in recent years.