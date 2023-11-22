default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Moncler and EssilorLuxottica Announce Licensing Agreement

Ray-Ban sunglasses and case.
The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses has signed a licensing agreement with luxury label Moncler. (Shutterstock)
By
  • Yola Mzizi

The agreement, which goes into effect January 2024, will allow EssilorLuxottica to design, produce and globally distribute Moncler eyewear.

The news comes at a time when the luxury market is experiencing a slowdown after a pandemic boom. Last month, Moncler reported that its topline growth had weakened from 24 percent in the first half of the year to 7 percent in the third quarter. Growth in the luxury market is expected to further slow down in 2024, according to consultancy Bain.

The first Moncler products to be produced by EssilorLuxottica will be released in fall 2024.

The licensing agreement will be in effect until December 2028 with an option to renew the partnership for an additional five years.

Learn more:

Why Some Luxury Groups Are Doing Better Than Others

The slowdown in demand for high-end brands is hitting the sector unevenly, as seen in the polarised third-quarter results released this week by Hermès, Kering and others.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Taking Stock of the Burberry Reboot

The British luxury brand’s quarterly results were disappointing, but we have yet to see the full potential of the new business and creative vision take hold, writes Imran Amed.

Can Luxury Brands Grow in 2024?

For over a decade, luxury brands could depend on casualisation, China and a post-pandemic boom to drive record sales and profits. Now that those factors have played out, its unclear where they will turn next for growth.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023