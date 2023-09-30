Phoebe Philo Launch Set for October 30

After multiple delays, Phoebe Philo’s namesake label is set to launch on October 30.

On Saturday, subscribers to Philo’s mailing list received an email confirming the launch date along with a fast-moving GIF of flashing images teasing a glimpse of her creative vision for the label for the first time. Among the images were makeupless faces, close-ups of fabrics, and a model wearing dark shades, chunky silver earrings and a high-reaching knit polo-neck.

Philo, who garnered a loyal fanbase of “Philophiles” as creative director of LVMH-owned house Celine, first announced her new venture in July 2021.

