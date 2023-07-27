Phoebe Philo One Step Closer to Launch

Phoebe Philo is one step closer to launching her new namesake label. Today, the brand, which is set to debut digitally in September, began registering customers at phoebephilo.com, fuelling anticipation amongst her fanbase of “Philophiles.”

Philo has been largely silent since July 2021, when she announced her return to fashion after a three year hiatus with a start-up brand backed by LVMH, which has a minority stake in the venture.

”Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling,” she told BoF at the time. “I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere. To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me.”

Since then Philo has been building her team, strengthening the design and business sides of the label with key hires, including former Asos executive and McKinsey veteran Patrik Silén, who started as managing director last May. But the brand’s debut has been delayed more than once.

Philo’s understated, minimalist reinvention of LVMH’s Celine label powered a wildly successful growth spurt, pushing annual sales from €200 million in 2008 to more than €700 million in 2017, the year she stepped down.

But launching a luxury start-up, without existing brand awareness and key retail infrastructure, is a difficult proposition, even for top designers like Philo.

The author has shared an Instagram Post. You will need to accept and consent to the use of cookies and similar technologies by our third-party partners (including: YouTube, Instagram or Twitter), in order to view embedded content in this article and others you may visit in future. Accept

Learn more:

Phoebe Philo Sets Digital-First Debut for September

The famously social media-shy designer has launched an Instagram account and will unveil her first collection under her own name via phoebephilo.com.