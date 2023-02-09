default-output-block.skip-main
Phoebe Philo Confirms Brand Debut in September 2023

The famously social media-shy designer has launched an Instagram account and will unveil her first collection under her own name via phoebephilo.com.
Phoebe Philo will make her return to fashion with a namesake brand in September 2023. Phoebe Philo
Phoebe Philo will finally debut her namesake brand in September 2023. The famously social media-shy designer has launched the Instagram account @phoebephilo and plans to unveil her first collection for the brand via a website, phoebephilo.com, which will open for registrations in July 2023.

Philo has been largely silent since July 2021, when she announced her return to fashion after a three and a half year hiatus with a new brand backed by LVMH.

As creative director of LVMH’s Celine label, Philo engineered a wildly successful reboot, growing the annual sales from €200 million in 2008 to more than €700 million when she stepped down in 2017.”

Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling,” Philo told BoF last July. “I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere. To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me.

Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder’s documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

