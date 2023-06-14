Potential Olympics Sponsorship Deal Tests LVMH Heir Antoine Arnault

The Business of Fashion
A host of buzzy emerging designers will bring the hipster-meets-hiking trend to Italy, while heritage labels are riding high on the craze for pricey, muted style. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
The French house showcased its new Tweed-inspired high jewellery collection in London this week. CEO Frédéric Grangie sees the ‘booming’ category as a key opportunity to elevate the Chanel brand.
LVMH named Satoshi Kuwata’s Setchu as the winner of its 2023 Prize for Young Designers Wednesday.
The brand on Monday revealed its 2023 “Blue Book” collection of high jewellery, a series of intricate pieces priced upwards of $75,000 that marks the brand’s first high jewellery collection since bringing on former Cartier designer Nathalie Verdeille as chief artistic officer in 2021, as well as the first collection fully developed under LVMH.