Luxury

Ralph Lauren Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates

Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2023
Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates. (Filippo Fior)
By

Ralph Lauren Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its high-end clothing and accessories held up amid expectations of some affluent customers reining in spending on luxury goods.

Net revenue rose 1 percent to $1.83 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts had expected $1.76 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

By Deborah Sophia; Editor: Shounak Dasgupta

Learn more:

Ralph Lauren Has Restored Its Best-in-Class Reputation

In an exclusive sit down with BoF, CEO Patrice Louvet explains how the company brought the luster back to the original lifestyle brand — and what it must do in order to directly compete against the European heavyweights.

