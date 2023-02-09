Ralph Lauren Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates

Ralph Lauren Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for its high-end clothing and accessories held up amid expectations of some affluent customers reining in spending on luxury goods.

Net revenue rose 1 percent to $1.83 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts had expected $1.76 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

By Deborah Sophia; Editor: Shounak Dasgupta

