Simone Rocha Is Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture’s Next Guest Designer

Simone Rocha is the next guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.

Rocha, known for her romantic creations imbued with a subversive take on femininity, will present her interpretation of Jean Paul Gaultier’s work in January 2024 during Paris Couture Week.

Gaultier launched the brand’s guest designer programme upon his retirement in January 2020, tasking industry talents to draw on the brand’s archives and put their own spin on his often provocative and theatrical designs.

Past designers to create couture collections for the house include Chitose Abe, Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens, Haider Ackermann and Julien Dossena.

Learn more:

Simone Rocha Reflects on Her 10th Year in Business

BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks connects with the designer to discuss her Spring/Summer 2021 collection — and how the pandemic changed her creative process.