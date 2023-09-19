Simone Rocha Is Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture’s Next Guest Designer

The Business of Fashion
Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Appetite for luxury is becoming universal, while the sky’s the limit for the top end of the market, writes Luca Solca.
For big luxury brands, runway shows usually aren’t make-or-break. This week offers at least one exception to the rule. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
A landmark exhibition at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and an upcoming Métiers d’Art show in Manchester are part of Chanel’s ‘British moment,’ president of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky tells Tim Blanks.
The Munich-based e-tailer is benefitting from its focus on courting luxury’s wealthiest shoppers, CEO Michael Kliger told BoF.