Skims and Swarovski Announce Collaboration

The Austrian crystal company announced on Wednesday its partnership with the shapewear and clothing brand Skims on a collection of body jewellery, intimates and ready-to-wear, co-designed by Swarovski’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert and Skims founder Kim Kardashian.

The range, which launches Nov. 7 on Swarovski’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan as well as online on Skims’ website, includes crystal-embellished Skims staples, like its mesh dresses and bodysuits.

This is the intimates label’s latest high-profile collaboration. In 2021, Skims partnered with Fendi on a ready-to-wear collection, and just last week, Skims announced that it had inked a deal to be the official underwear partner of the NBA.

Skims raised $270 million in a Series C funding round earlier this year that valued the company at $4 billion.





