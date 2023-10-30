default-output-block.skip-main
Skims Named Underwear Partner of the NBA

Kim Kardashian stands next to a podium with NBA and Skims signage holding a basketball. The Brooklyn Bridge in New York City is in the background.
Skims is named the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball. (Dimitrios Kambouris)
By
  • Yola Mzizi

The National Basketball Association announced a multi-year partnership with Skims, the  shapewear, intimates and apparel label founded by Kim Kardashian, on Monday, naming the brand as the official underwear partner for the league as well as the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball.

The tie-up will come to life in NBA marquee events including NBA All-Star weekend in February 2024 and the NBA in-season tournament. Additionally, Skims will receive exposure on the league’s social platforms and on-court signage.

The news comes just a week after the brand announced its first menswear collection, which launched with promotions featuring male sports stars including Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Skims reached a $4 billion valuation in July after raising $270 million in a Series C funding round. Industry leaders forecast that an IPO is in the company’s future.


Skims Launches Menswear Collection

