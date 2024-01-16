default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Struggling Fashion House Trussardi Nears Brand, Assets Sale

After an extended marketing process that saw little demand, the brand is set to be sold to Miroglio Group.
Trussardi's Fall/Winter 2018 campaign | Source: Trussardi
After an extended marketing process that saw little demand, the brand, together with some of the group’s branches, is set to be sold to Miroglio Group. (Trussardi)
By

Struggling Italian fashion house Trussardi SpA is nearing a deal that will see it transferred to a new owner and have assets sold off as part of a debt restructuring.

After an extended marketing process that saw little demand, the brand, together with some of the group’s branches, is set to be sold to Miroglio Group, a manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-wear products, said people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

Proceeds will be used to repay existing creditors, the people said. The deal won’t encompass all Trussardi stores, with several shops set to shut down, said the people.

While Trussardi has been struggling for years, the lack of interest shown by potential suitors in relaunching the brand comes amid signs that the luxury bubble created during the pandemic has burst. Burberry Group Plc has slashed its profit forecast, following in the footsteps of its bigger rivals Richemont, LVMH and Kering SA, as demand in key areas such as the US and China weakened.

The firm is currently owned by QuattroR, an Italian turnaround fund that bought the company in 2019. It sells clothing and accessories, including belts, bags and wallets, for both men and women.

Representatives for Trussardi, QuattroR and Miroglio declined to comment.

A transaction would have to get approval from the Italian court overseeing Trussardi’s restructuring process.

For Trussardi, its exposure to Russia was one of the factors that pushed it into a restructuring, as sales in the country came to a halt following the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 and the subsequent imposition of sanctions.

By Luca Casiraghi and Giulia Morpurgo

Further Reading
In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

How Athletes Became Fashion Week Royalty

It’s not just sports superstars sitting front row at fashion week. Today, luxury labels are looking to work with emerging athletes from niche sports, giving rise to new dealmakers who match brands with eager skateboarders, boxers and rugby players.

Post Chloé, Gabriela Hearst Charts Her Own Path

After three years at the French luxury house, the designer is recommitting to her 8-year-old namesake label. In an interview with BoF, she revealed her ambitions to build the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024