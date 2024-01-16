Struggling Fashion House Trussardi Nears Brand, Assets Sale

The Business of Fashion
Italy’s Trussardi has sought protection from creditors as it embarks on a fresh effort to turn around the embattled fashion brand, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
The Italian label said the designers would bring their inclusive values to the house.
The Swiss luxury conglomerate reports quarterly results this week, as the failed deal to offload its struggling e-commerce unit to Farfetch looms large. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
It’s not just sports superstars sitting front row at fashion week. Today, luxury labels are looking to work with emerging athletes from niche sports, giving rise to new dealmakers who match brands with eager skateboarders, boxers and rugby players.
Diane von Furstenberg looks back on her barrier-breaking career with longtime friend Deepak Chopra at BoF VOICES 2023.
After three years at the French luxury house, the designer is recommitting to her 8-year-old namesake label. In an interview with BoF, she revealed her ambitions to build the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.